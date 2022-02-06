Afcon final latest score and extra-time updates after Sadio Mane misses penalty

Follow live updates from the Africa Cup of Nations final as Senegal face Egypt to decide what has been a thrilling tournament in Cameroon. After four weeks of competition, the final sees the continent’s two best players in Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah compete for a first international honour, with both star forwards having played integral roles in their respective nation’s run to the final.

Senegal, the tournament favourites, are aiming to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time after they lost in the final to Algeria in 2019. They defeated Burkina Faso 3-1 in the semi-finals and after a slow start, strength in depth has proved key for Aliou Cisse’s side, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Idrissa Gueye all helping to form a formidable starting eleven.

Egypt, meanwhile, have prevailed through two penalty shoot-outs during the knockout stages. Under veteran coach Carlos Queiroz, Egypt knocked out Ivory Coast and hosts Cameroon on spot kicks, either side of a extra-time victory over Morocco. While Salah is their talisman, the Pharaohs have frustrated their opponents thanks to their defensive shape and organisation, and are aiming to win the title for a record eighth time. Follow all the latest updates from the final below:

Africa Cup of Nations final latest updates

2022 Africa Cup of Nations final goes to extra-time

Favourites Senegal aiming to win tournament for first time

Egypt knocked out hosts Cameroon on penalties in semi-finals

Sadio Mane vs Mohamed Salah in battle of Liverpool forwards

Mane sees early penalty saved for Senegal

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:54 , Michael Jones

The last eight AFCON finals that have gone to extra-time have all also gone to penalties. Aliou Cisse is giving his players an animated team talk as they huddle on the pitch.

I wonder if Sadio Mane is thinking about that penalty miss.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:52 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah summing up those first 90 minutes.

Story continues

(AFP via Getty Images)

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:51 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: No we can’t. For the fourth knockout game in a row Egypt take their opponents to extra-time. This is the first time Senegal will play an extra 30 minutes in the tournament.

Egypt must have the advantage of experience but they’ll be tired. In truth Egypt have taken the sting out of the game over the last 15 minutes or so.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:49 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play. Is there time for one more great chance before the end?

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:47 , Michael Jones

88 mins: It’s going to finish 0-0 isn’t it? This game seems destined for extra-time, probably penalties too. A long ball comes over the top to Sadio Mane. He’s pressed by Abdelmonem but wins a throw in.

The throw is sent to Pape Gueye who underhits his pass back to Mane. Ashour intercepts the ball and Mane lands on him with a lunging tackle. Yellow card for the Senegal striker.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:44 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Chance! Pape Gueye slots the ball over to the left wing where Ciss has made another great forward run. He chips the ball into the box and finds Dieng who hits a volleyed shot on the turn. It would have been a goal worthy of winning the competition but he spoons high over the goal.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:40 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Sadio Mane wins a free kick just outside the Egypt box as Hamdy Fathy hacks him down. Bamba Dieng takes the set piece and smokes his shot over the crossbar!

Gabaski goes down off the ball and takes a minute or so out of the game. Less than 10 minutes to go for one of these teams to win the game.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:37 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Close! Bamba Dieng carries the ball into the Egyptian half and lays it up to Sadio Mane on the inside right. Bouna Sarr makes an overlapping run on the right wing and Mane threads the ball into the box for him. Sarr cuts the ball back towards Dieng but can’t pick out his man and the ball flashes across goal to safety for Egypt.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:35 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Egypt have wrestled the momentum away from Senegal. They’re working around the edges of the Senegalese 18-yard box and whipping crosses into the box. So far Senegal are dealing with them well.

Boulaye Dia and Bamba Dieng come on for Senegal replacing Famara Diedhou and Ismaila Sarr.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:33 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Chance! Massive opportunity for Egypt. Trezeguet receives the ball in the Senegal half, turns towards goal and slides it out wide to El Fotouh. He cross the ball into the area and picks out substitute Marwan Hamdy who wins the header and sends it wide of the far post!

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:31 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Sadio Mane lunges into a tackle on Emam Ashour and fouls the Egyptian just inside the Senegal half. Egypt try to work the ball over to the opposite wing but lose possession and Senegal look to build from the back.

We’re getting into the time when a goal now will probably be enough to win the game.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:28 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Chance! This is Egypt’s best chance of the second half. They win a free kick over on the left wing and Zizo whips a fine cross into the box. He picks out Abdelmonem but the defender gets too much of the ball with his headed effort and knocks it over the crossbar!

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:25 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Cheikhou Kouyate is subbed off by Aliou Cisse and on comes Pape Gueye. It’s a like-for-like substitution but gives Senegal some fresh legs in the middle of the pitch.

Zizo tries to create some space with a run down the right wing but he’s caught on the ball by Pape Gueye who comes away in possession.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:22 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Ismaila Sarr is brought down over on the right side as he drives into the Egyptian half. The free kick is taken quickly and knocked short before being squared across the pitch. Mo Salah reads the play, intercepts the pass and clears his lines.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:19 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Egypt look to the bench as Amr El Soleya, Mohamed Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed are replaced by Trezeguet, Zizo and Marwan Hamdy.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:15 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Chance! Senegal are turning up the heat on Egypt. Ciss gets forward on the left side and whips a cross into the six-yard box. Diedhou squeezes in front of Abdelmonem and pokes the ball at goal but Gabaski is well positioned and he uses his chest to keep it out.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:12 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! Bouna Sarr makes an underlapping run on the right side and receives the ball. He whips a cross into the box to Diedhou but the striker overruns the ball. Sadio Mane stretches to get to the loose ball but it bobbles up and Gabaski bravely throws himself on top of it to end the Senegal attack.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:08 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Chance! Great work from Sadio Mane to shift the ball past Elneny and get to the byline down the left side. He pulls it back into the box to Gueye who dinks the ball onto his right foot and shoots. There’s a deflection off an Egyptian defender and the ball bounces kindly for Gabaski to claim.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:06 , Michael Jones

48 mins: A square ball to Mohamed Elneny is cut out by Senegal and passed up to Sadio Mane. He drives inside and gets brought down on the egde of the ‘D’ by Hamdy Fathy.

Idrissa Gueye takes the set piece, he whips it over the wall but doesn’t get enough dip on the effort and it sails high and wide.

Second half: Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Egypt get the match back underway. Neither manager has made any changes in personnel. There was lots of talk at half-time about Senegal moving the ball quicker to add pressure on the Egyptian back line. We’ve already seen throughout the tournament how stubborn Egypt are in defence. They will be perfectly fine to take this game deep.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

20:00 , Michael Jones

Senegal created four chances in the first half with just two on target on top of Sadio Mane’s saved penalty. In contrast Egypt had just two shots with both on target.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:52 , Michael Jones

Nothing to separate the two teams at half-time then. Will Sadio Mane end up ruing his missed penalty?

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time: Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:48 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Two minutes added on at the end of the first half but still neither team can find an opening goal.

Apart from Sadio Mane missing a penalty the game played out as predicted. Senegal are the more aggressive team creating slightly more chances.

Egypt have backed their back line and aare cotent off the ball with Salah, Marmoush and Mohamed linking up on the counterattack.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:45 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Salah makes a run into the right side of the box and brings a chipped pass under control on his way into the centre. He shuffles around Bouna Sarr and sweeps a left-foot strike at goal that Edouard Mendy clings on to.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Diallo switches the plau out to Kouyate on the right side but he can’t keep it in play. Mane intercepts a poor squared ball and bursts into the box. He knocks it short to Gueye but he’s pounced on almost immediately and Egypt line their lines.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:39 , Michael Jones

39 mins: El Wensh clips Sarr inside of Egypt’s half and Senegal win a free kick. Sarr whips the ball into the box and picks out Diedhou just inside the 18-yard line. He whips a header towards goal but Gabaski clings on to the effort and keeps it out.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:36 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Mohamed knocks the ball over to Salah on the right but can’t collect the return pass as he makes a run into the box. Senegal work the ball clear and sweep up the pitch. It comes over to Ismaila Sarr on the inside right. He’s in two minds whether to cross or shoot and gets caught in between the two with a soft effort that floats over the crossbar.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:32 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Good defending from Abdou Diallo. Egypt boot the ball long and Mostafa Mohamed flicks the ball on to Mo Salah. He knocks the ball past Koulibaly and sprints after it but Diallo is well positioned a couple of yards deeper and beats Salah to the ball in order to clear the Senegal lines.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:30 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Here we go. Mo Salah finds himself in possession on the right wing. He goes on a brilliant run into the box, shaking off a couple of tackles and avoidin four defenders before rolling the ball onto his left-foot and firing off a shot. Edouard Mendy drops to his left and smothers the ball to deny the Egyptian captain an opener.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:28 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Mane drifts inside and receives the ball. He lays it off to Cheikhou Kouyate who knocks it out to Ciss on the left. The left-back floats a cross into the area but it doesn’t drop for Diedhou and Ahmed Abou El Fotouh heads the ball clear.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: How many chances does Sadio Mane need?! Ismaila Sarr once again carries the ball into the box. He shimmies away from El Wensh and puts another dangerous cross into the box. Emam Ashour throws himself at the ball abut misses it. He comes to Mane but he can’t control the ball and it bounces out of the penalty area.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:23 , Michael Jones

21 mins: There’s a communication breakdown between Amr El Soleya and Mohamed Marmoush. El Soleya threads the ball into the Senegal centre-backs but Marmoush checks his run and the ball rolls safely through to Edouard Mendy in goal.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:20 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Mohamed Marmoush gets clipped by Nampalys Mendy and feels the aftereffects of the tackle as the Senegal midfielder is shown a yellow card.

Chance! Massive chance for Senegal as Ismaila Sarr receives Kalidou Koulibaly’s diagonal this time. He carries the ball into the right side of the box and squares it into the six-yard area. Sadio Mane and Emam Ashour are shoulder-to-shoulder and the defender does just enough to stop Mane poking it into the back of the net over by the far post.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:17 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Senegal seem to have just change the method of their attack. They found success down the left with Mane and Ciss up against Ashour and Abdelmonem but have started booting it long trying to find runners in behind. The forward passes aren’t good enough though. Kalidou Koulibaly attempts a diagonal ball over to Sarr on the right side but overhits the pass and it goes out for an Egyptian throw in.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:13 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Bouna Sarr flicks a free kick into the box aiming for Famara Diedhou. The ball is headed away by Abdelmonem and comes out to Ashour on the right wing. Diedhou chases him down and wins a throw in as the ball deflects off the Egyptian right-back and goes out of play.

Senegal play the ball into the middle and pick out Ismaila Sarr. He takes a snapshot from just outside the box and forces Gabaski into a low save to his right.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:10 , Michael Jones

9 mins: What a start to this game! Gabaski comes to the rescue for Egypt again. He saved a penalty agains Ivory Coast in the last-16, stopped two more in the shootout against Cameroon in the semi-final and denied Senegal the lead now in the final. What a vital contribution from the Egyptain goalkeeper.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:08 , Michael Jones

6 mins: SAVED! Mohamed Abou Gabal (Gabaski) denies Sadio Mane from the penalty spot! He’s made to wait as Saliou Ciss receives some treatment following Abdelmonem’s tackle.

Mane elects for power and smokes it down the middle. Gabaski dives to his right, gets to hands to the ball and palms it away!

Penalty to Senegal!

19:06 , Michael Jones

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

4 mins: Just four minutes in and Senegal have a fantastic opportunity to take the lead! Saliou Ciss makes a fine run off the ball and it gets chipped over Emam Ashour to him. He brings it down and darts into the box. Mohamed Abelmonem is caught on his heels and he slides across, misses the ball and brings down the left-back!

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:04 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Hamdy Fathy gives away a free kick over on the left side of his own half and Senegal play it quickly. Sadio Mane attempts to link up with Idrissa Gueye to creat some space on the wing but the return pass doesn’t reach him.

Senegal win the ball back quickly though this time Mane is sent down the wing. He brings it to the edge of the box and attempts to get past Mohamed Abdelmonem who wins the ball with a well timed tackle.

Senegal 0 – 0 Egypt

19:01 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Egypt’s coach Carlos Quieroz looks on the from the stands after his sending off in the semi-final. He’ll manage the game from the stands via radio whilst his counterpart Aliou Cisse is in the dugout.

Senegal get the final underway with a long ball up the pitch, Egypt bring the ball under control and work it down the right wing. A diagonal pass comes into the Senegal box but safely bounces through to Edouard Mendy.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:57 , Michael Jones

So, here we are. The final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal have been heavily backed to win the tournament but they’re up against the most successful nation in the competition’s history.

The players make their way onto the pitch at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon. The two national anthems are sung, cheers and applause erupt around the ground.

History awaits for the winners. Kick off is up next…

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:54 , Michael Jones

Since Mo Salah’s debut at the Africa Cup of Nations in January 2017 he’s been directly involved in 68 shots at goal for Egypt (41 shots, 27 chances created), only Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri (70 – 40 shots, 30 chances created) has been involved in more in this time.

Sadio Mané has been directly involved in nine (six goals, three assists) of Senegal’s last 14 goals at the Africa Cup of Nations (64%), having either scored (2) or assisted (2) in each of his last three matches. The forward could register goal involvements in four consecutive games in the competition for the first time.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:51 , Michael Jones

Senegal have scored nine goals from 81 attempts at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations – only Cameroon (11/91) have a better shot conversion rate than the Teranga Lions at this year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s rate of just 5.3% (4/76) is the lowest among teams to progress to the knock-out rounds.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:48 , Michael Jones

Senegal have won 11 Africa Cup of Nations matches across the last three tournaments (since 2017), more victories than any other team, while they’ve also kept the most clean sheets (12) in this time.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:45 , Michael Jones

Egypt have progressed via extra time (and/or penalties) in their last three matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, only one team have played in four consecutive knock-out matches, with all going to extra time in the competition’s history – Tunisia between 2006 and 2015 (lost all four in quarter-finals, three in extra time and one on penalties).

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:42 , Michael Jones

Senegal are looking to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title, in their 16th appearance in the competition – no team have played in more AFCON tournaments without ever lifting the trophy.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:39 , Michael Jones

Senegal are playing in their third Africa Cup of Nations final (runners-up in 2002 and 2019), while the Lions of Teranga are the first side to play in consecutive finals in the competition since opponents Egypt in 2010.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:36 , Michael Jones

Egypt will play in their ninth final (excluding final groups) at the Africa Cup of Nations, losing their most recent one in 2017 (2-1 against Cameroon).

Including the 2021 final, no team have played in the tournament showpiece on more occasions than the Pharaohs (Ghana level on nine).

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:33 , Michael Jones

In their four previous meetings at the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt and Senegal have won two games each, with three of the four matches finishing 1-0 (Egypt’s win in 2000 and Senegal’s in 1986 and 2002).

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

18:30 , Michael Jones

This will be the fifth encounter between Egypt and Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations and the first such meeting since 2006, with Egypt winning 2-1 in the semi-final on their way to lifting the trophy that year.

AFCON 2022: Jurgen Klopp on watching Mane and Salah

18:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he will be watching tonight’s Afcon final and what it will be like to see his two star players, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, play against each other. He said:

It will be exciting. Now it’s obviously not so easy because we have to watch the game and one will be definitely really happy after it, and the other one much less so. But both have a good chance to achieve something really big. “It’s difficult obviously to get that far in a tournament, the pressure – they are the superstars so the pressure they had on their shoulders was massive. “And how they dealt with it, I’m really proud of them, to be honest, and now two of them are in the final and yeah, we will watch it definitely.”

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah compared ahead of Africa Cup of Nations final

18:24 , Michael Jones

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will go head-to-head in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final.

They have an incredible record playing together for the Reds but will be on opposite sides as Senegal take on Egypt in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde.

Here, we take a look at how the two strikers compare:

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah compared ahead of Africa Cup of Nations final

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane believes Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt

18:20 , Michael Jones

Sadio Mane feels Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt as he goes head to head with Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane will lead favourites Senegal in Sunday’s showpiece against the Pharaohs, for whom Salah has starred in the Cameroon-staged tournament.

Senegal have never won the tournament but return to the final for the second successive time having lost to Algeria in 2019.

Sadio Mane believes Senegal’s experience will give them the edge against Egypt

AFCON 2022: Mo Salah on winning

18:16 , Michael Jones

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah believes his team are capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 12 years and hopes to achieve a personal goal of winning a big tournament for his country. Salah said:

I always say I would love to win something with my country. Every time I come to the national team I’m proud to wear the shirt, I give my best to the team. Team awards always come first. “Hopefully we can do something this time. We do our best to win it; we have a good coach, we have a good team, we have a very good group and they played for the national team for 10 or 11 years now. “I know we have a very good team. We give our best and hopefully we win it.”

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane on experience

18:12 , Michael Jones

Senegal’s Sadio Mane says that the experience of losing the 2019 Afcon final will be a ‘good asset’ for his team as they look to win the tournament for the very first time. He feels as though the squad is in a good place and has the ability to defeat seven-time champions Egypt tonight saying:

Experience is a good asset. I think that has always been the case since the start of this tournament. We suffered so much with a lot of COVID cases and several injuries too. “We had a very difficult time but with our experience we kept calm until we recovered the whole group. We played a final last time, so we have experience and we will try to win this trophy.”

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt team changes

18:08 , Michael Jones

Both managers make just one change to their starting XIs from the teams that played their respective semi-finals

Aliou Cisse brings Ismaila Sarr into the line-up in place of Bamba Dieng and Carlos Quieroz replaces Omar Kamal with Emam Ashour.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt line-ups

18:00 , Michael Jones

Senegal XI: E. Mendy, B. Sarr, Koullibaly, Diallo, Ciss, N. Mendy, Kouyate, I. Sarr, Gueye, Mane, Diedhou

Egypt XI: Gabaski, Ashour, Abdelmonem, Hamdi El Wensh, El Fotouh. Elneny, Fathy, El Soleya, Salah, Mohamed, Marmoush

AFCON 2022: Sadio Mane vs Mo Salah

17:56 , Michael Jones

The English interest in this match – other than witnessing the exciting nature of African football – is of course seeing Sadio Mane and Mo Salah go head-to-head.

They’re mightily impressive when playing together for Liverpool and have carried that form into this tournament for their respective nations.

Sadio Mane has provided three goals and two assists during the tournament so far, including a goal to wrap up victory in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Mo Salah meanwhile has netted twice and recorded one assist during Egypt’s journey to the final, as well as holding his nerve to convert the clinching penalty in the last-16 shootout.

AFCON 2022: Egypt’s route to the final

17:52 , Michael Jones

Egypt have had a tougher times of things. They lost their opening group game to Nigeria but responded with wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan to finished second in Group D.

In the knockouts stages they’ve come up against two big names in Ivory Coast and Cameroon and had to defeat both in penalty shootouts either side of a 2-1 quarter-final win over Morocco – a game that also went to extra-time.

Every one of Egypt’s three knockout games has gone 120 minutes with two resulting in penalty shootouts. They are a tough team to score against and with Senegal’s players likely to be fresher it will a case of defence first when they kick off tonight.

AFCON 2022: Senegal’s route to the final

17:47 , Michael Jones

Senegal have been impressive throughout the competition and may be slightly favoured to win the whole thing when the game kicks off in just over an hour’s time.

Senegal made it through the group stages unbeaten although they only won one of their games (1-0 vs Zimbabwe). They drew the other two 0-0 to top Group B and set up a last-16 tie with Cape Verde. Another win and clean sheet followed as they won 2-0 before consecutive 3-1 victories saw them knockout Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso on route to the final.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

17:43 , Michael Jones

Senegal came runners-up in the previous edition of the competition back in 2019 and are again one final hurdle away from lifting the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has been instrumental in helping his country make it this far and will hope to avoid the heartbreak of another final defeat.

He’ll com up against an Egyptian team captained by Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah who are aiming to further consolidate their status as the most successful nation in the competition’s history.

Egypt last reached the final in 2017 but lost to current hosts Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal vs Egypt

17:37 , Michael Jones

History is going to be made tonight as Senegal and Egypt compete in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal have never lifted the trophy despite making it to the final in 2002 and 2019 and will be hoping that the third time’s the charm as the go up against Egypt tonight.

Conversely Egypt are the most successful nation in the competition. They’ve won the cup seven times and would make it a record-breaking eighth win if they’re successful this evening. It’s been 12 years since the Pharaohs last won the tournament and they look determined to set that right this year.

Senegal vs Egypt

15:59 , Jamie Braidwood

