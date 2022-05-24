Aerosmith Cancels 8 Las Vegas Residency Dates; Steven Tyler In Rehab – The Hamden Journal

Aerosmith canceled a swath of dates for its upcoming Las Vegas Residency today after announcing lead singer Steven Tyler is back in rehab.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” a statement from the band shared on social media, reads. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas Residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” the statement continues. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows.”

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time,” it ends.

The band’s Deuces Are Wild stint was set to begin at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 17 and included 24 shows through December. Eight of those have now been canceled.

The scuttled shows include the following dates: June 17, 20, 23, 26 and 29 and July 2, 5 and 8. The remainder of the band’s Vegas shows are still on sale.