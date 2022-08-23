Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges as Alcon to Buy Eye Care Firm in $770 Million Deal

Text size





Alcon



agreed to acquire ophthalmic therapies company

Aerie Pharmaceuticals



for $15.25 a share, valuing the company at about $770 million.

The deal is a premium of 37% to Aerie’s last closing price of $11.15 a share on Monday. In premarket trading Tuesday, shares of Aerie (ticker: AERI) jumped 32% to $14.72.

Under the deal,

Alcon



(ALC) will add Aerie’s Rocklatan and Rhopressa eye drops, AR-15512, a Phase 3 product candidate for dry eye disease, and a pipeline of other clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical product candidates.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Alcon said the acquisition will add to its core per-share earnings in 2024.

The boards of both companies approved the transaction.

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman said the deal makes strategic and financial sense, as products from Aerie (AERI) would help Alcon broaden its strategicpharmaceutical ophthalmic drop sales and grow in glaucoma, Bloomberg reported.

Write to Joe Woelfel at joseph.woelfel[email protected]