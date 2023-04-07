A+E Studios Inks First-Look Deal With Britton Rizzio’s Curate Management – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Studios is getting into business with Curate Management and its founder Britton Rizzio. The studio has signed a first-look deal with the company to develop scripted series for broadcast and streaming in the U.S. and international space. Curate says the deal reinforces the company’s commitment to producing content that reflects unique perspectives and stories.

Curate, one of the few female-led-and-run literary management companies in town, was founded by film and TV literary manager Rizzio in 2021 with a focus on creators in film, television and books. The company has seen significant growth with Literary Manager Courtney Conwell joining as Partner and the hire of Becca Rodriguez as Book and IP Manager. In addition, Curate acquired Zipa Entertainment bringing Partner Sofia Escallon into the fold. The acquisition expanded Curate’s reach to Mexico where Escallon is based, with a focus on bilingual and bi-cultural showrunners, writers and directors in Latin America.

“Our first look deal with A+E Studios represents a milestone for Curate Management,” said Rizzio. “It provides an exciting opportunity for us to leverage our expertise and activate all the facets we’ve been building in a produceorial way. We’re looking forward to collaborating with A+E Studios and finding shows that are authentic, bold and compelling.”

In theatre, Curate recently started working with NYC-based George Strus and will serve as a theatre scout to identify playwrights as well as plays to adapt for film and television. Strus founded Breaking the Binary Theatre, a new work development and community building hub for transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit+ artists. They are also currently serving as the Artistic Producer at The Sol Project and the Seasonal Producing Manager at The Public Theater.

Curate’s client roster includes Jac Schaeffer (Wandavision, Agatha: Coven of Chaos), Sarah Lampert (Ginny and Georgia), Cody Heller (Dummy, Jury Duty), Oren Uziel (The Lost City), Emily Carmichael (Jurassic World: Dominion), Our Lady J (Pose, AHS), Emily St. John Mandel (Station Eleven), Fernanda Eguiarte (La Flor Más Bella), Heather Quinn (Werewolf By Night), Laura Eason (Three Women) and Heidi Schreck (What The Constitution Means To Me) and Natalia Leite (Black Cake, Handmaids Tale). Rizzio’s producing credits include the Emmy-winning miniseries The Act for Hulu, on which she was an executive producer, crime thriller Shimmer Lake and action comedy American Ultra.

“We’re thrilled to be in business with Britton Rizzio and Curate Management. Rizzio’s thoughtful approach to management aligns with how we do business at A+E Studios,” said Tana Nugent Jamieson, EVP, Creative Affairs, A+E Studios. “Our shared values along with the firm’s global focus makes this an ideal partnership. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

A+E Studios, the studio behind the David E. Kelley hit drama series The Lincoln Lawyer for Netflix, currently has first look deals with Alyssa Milano, Vendetta Productions, Driver+Kent Media, Fineman Entertainment and a strategic partnership with Range Media Partners.