A+E Networks Combines Marketing Teams & Promotes Juliana Stock To Oversee – The Hamden Journal

A+E Networks has combined strategic marketing, creative marketing and corporate branding into one division and promoted Juliana Stock to oversee.

Stock is promoted from EVP of Corporate Brand Strategy and will have oversight of the U.S. network’s global offering.

She will report into A+E Networks Group President Paul Buccieri, who said she’d been “integral in not only shaping the vision, values and culture of our organization, but also driving strategic business initiatives that helped A+E Networks innovate and grow at a pivotal time in the industry.”

Stock added: “I’m honored and humbled to bring my expertise to a role that will significantly shape some of the most powerful brands in media.”

Stock joined A+E Networks in 2013 as vice president of Strategy and Innovation and went on to lead Corporate Branding. She used to work for Conde Nast.