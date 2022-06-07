A+E Networks Boosts Juliana Stock To Chief Marketing And Brand Officer – The Hamden Journal

Juliana Stock, a 9-year veteran of A+E Networks, has been named the media company’s chief marketing and brand officer.

In the role, Stock will oversee strategic, creative and corporate brand marketing teams in a unification of the previously separate divisions. She will report to Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A+E Networks Group. Elizabeth Luciano, Kevin Potis and Tim Nolan will report directly to Stock.

Stock, who joined A+E Networks in 2013, previously was EVP of corporate brand strategy and chief of staff to Buccieri. In that position, she led high-priority initiatives and efforts to articulate the company’s brand for both internal and external audiences. After starting her stint at the company as VP of strategy and innovation, Stock went on to lead corporate branding.

“Juliana has been integral in not only shaping the vision, values and culture of our organization, but also driving strategic business initiatives that helped A+E Networks innovate and grow at a pivotal time in the industry,” Buccieri said in an announcement. “She has the well-earned respect of leadership, colleagues and teams across the business, and I am confident she will lead the marketing and brand division with purpose and yield even higher results.”

Before A+E Networks, Stock spent a decade at Condé Nast, overseeing creative marketing and rising to general manager of Gourmet Live, a multimedia app based on the food magazine.

“I’m extremely grateful to be at A+E Networks at this time, and under the extraordinary leadership of Paul,” Stock said. “I look forward to guiding these high-performing teams under one unified division, driving the portfolio and business forward, both across our platforms and in the industry.”