Advanced Micro Devices Stock Is One To Watch Ahead Of Earnings

IBD Sector Leaders member Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is forming a base with a 164.56 buy point as it gets ready to report earnings on Jan. 26. The current formation is a third-stage consolidation, which is less likely than an earlier-stage base to generate a big new run.







Understand that it’s risky to buy any stock just before it reports. You can minimize your exposure by waiting to see how the company reports and how the market reacts. Using an options strategy during earnings season is another way to put yourself in a position to profit, while minimizing the potential downside.

Advanced Micro Devices stock reported 78% EPS growth in its most recent report. Revenue gains came in at 54%.

Analysts are looking for earnings growth of 46% for the quarter, and 105% growth for the full year. Earnings-per-share estimates for the full year were recently revised upward.

The company has a 99 Composite Rating and holds the No. 1 rank among its peers in the Electronics-Semiconductor Fabless industry group. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) are also among the group’s highest-rated stocks.

Note: Dates for earnings reports are subject to change. Check the company’s website for any updates.

