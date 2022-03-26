Advanced Micro Devices Joins Rank Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 94 the day before.







The upgrade means the stock is now outpacing 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

Advanced Micro Devices is trading within a range from a 114.59 entry from an old double bottom pattern. It has just cleared key moving averages, but most are still trending down. Watch for a new pattern to form that would offer a better buy point.

The stock has a 99 EPS Rating, which means its recent quarterly and annual earnings growth tops 99% of all stocks.

Its Accumulation/Distribution Rating of B shows moderate buying by institutional investors over the last 13 weeks.

In Q4, the company posted 77% EPS growth. Revenue growth fell to 49%, down from 54% in the prior quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices holds the No. 5 rank among its peers in the Electronics-Semiconductor Fabless industry group. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) is the No. 1-ranked stock within the group.

