Advanced Imaging Society’s Lumiere Awards 2022 — Winners List – The Hamden Journal

The Advanced Imaging Society on Friday revealed winners of its 12th annual Lumiere Awards, given to honor distinguished creative and technical achievement in film and TV. The ceremony took place during a gala luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Warner Bros’ epic Dune won for Best Live Action Feature Film, for a movie voters called “the definitive immersive theatrical experience of the year.” Among other Best Motion Picture prizes, Disney/20th Century Studios’ West Side Story won for best musical, Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back won for best documentary, and Disney’s Encanto won for best animation.

Dune also won for Best Use of High Dynamic Range in live-action, while its director Denis Villeneuve was on hand to accept the society’s Harold Lloyd Award. Guillermo del Toro, whose Nightmare Alley from Searchlight Pictures won for Best Audio – Theatrical, also was there to receive the Gene Kelly Visionary Award. Adam McKay of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up won the honorary Voices for the Earth Award.

Trophies were also bestowed on categories like Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film, which went to MGM/UA’s No Time to Die for the pic’s “Chase Through Matera” sequence. West Side Story won for Best Musical Scene or Sequence for the pic’s dance challenge in the gymnasium. Netflix’s Squid Game won for Best Episodic – Live Action. Voters also bestowed a special Governor’s Cinema Award to Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Society’s annual Sir Charles Wheatstone Award, which goes to an organization “for achieving excellence in supporting artists and storytellers, was presented to Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Best Feature Film – Live Action

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Best Motion Picture – Musical

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Best Documentary

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Best Feature Film – Animated

Encanto (Disney)

Best Original Song

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto (Disney Animation)

Best Musical Scene or Sequence

West Side Story, “The Dance at the Gym” (20th Century Studios)

Best Scene or Sequence in a Feature Film

No Time To Die (MGM/UA Releasing)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Live Action

Dune (Warner Bros.)

Best Audio – Theatrical

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight)

Best Episodic – Live Action

Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Episodic – Animated

Arcane (Netflix)

Best Use of High Dynamic Range – Episodic

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Best Audio – Episodic

WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Use of AR

Expo Dubai Xplorer

Best Use of VR

Machu Picchu and the Spirit of the Condor

Best 2D to 3D Conversion

Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney)

Governor’s Cinema Award

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony / Marvel)

Sir Charles Wheatstone Award

Epic Games’ Unreal Engine

Voices For The Earth Award

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Gene Kelly Visionary Award

Guillermo del Toro

Harold Lloyd Award

Denis Villeneuve