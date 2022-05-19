Adult Swim Greenlights ‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’

“Rick and Morty” is getting the anime treatment.

On Wednesday, Adult Swim announced it had greenlit the new anime series “Rick and Morty: The Anime,” from director Takashi Sano (“Tower of God”). Sano previously directed two anime shorts in the franchise, “Rick and Morty vs. Genocider” and “Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).” Sano will adapt themes and events of the main series for “The Anime.”

“The multiverse-straddling exploits of Rick and the gang pose challenges to the family bond, but they always rise to the occasion,” Sano said in a statement. “It’s such a life affirming sight, and Jerry is no exception. … I am honored to have been given an opportunity to tell a new story about this amazing family. I hope you enjoy their adventures!”

The new series, from Telecom Animation Film (“Lupin the IIIrd Series”), will span 10 episodes. It will air on Adult Swim and stream on HBO Max.

Adult Swim also greenlit “Ninja Kamui,” a futuristic action/adventure anime from director Sunghoo Park (“God of High School”). The show features character designs from Takeshi Okazaki.

Here’s a description of the show: “‘Ninja Kamui’ follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin — a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming ‘death,’ Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him,” per Adult Swim.

“This is a story I’ve always wanted to tell,” Park said in a statement. “Transgression and punishment of a ninja who loses everything and goes out for revenge, and what lies at the end of his road. I am very excited about this new project and hope fans will be too.”

“Ninja Kamui” is produced by E&H Production and Sola Entertainment. It will also air on Adult Swim and stream on HBO Max.

“Toonami helped introduce anime to a U.S. audience 25 years ago, and is creating new, dynamic originals for the next generation of anime fans,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a statement. “These two series build on the legacy of those recent originals such as ‘Fena: Pirate Princess,’ ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus,’ ‘Shenmue the Animation,’ with Uzumaki and ‘Housing Complex C,’ premiering later this year.”

