Adult killed in Texas elementary school shooting ID’d as 4th grade teacher Eva Mireles

A teacher and a fourth-grader have been identified as two of the victims killed by a teenage gunman in the Texas elementary school shooting.

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher, was killed along with 19 students in the mass shooting on Tuesday, according to the woman’s aunt.

Mireles worked for the Uvalde school district for 17 years before she was shot and killed by 18-year-old suspect Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the teacher’s aunt Lydia Martinez Delgado said.

“(G)etting different stories from different news stations… and Governor so still waiting for all facts,” Martinez Delgado shared on Facebook. “One thing that’s certain is that my beautiful niece did not survive this coward’s actions.”

A neighbor of Mireles told The Post the teacher “was just a sweetheart.”

“It’s a tragedy that this happened to a person like this,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

“She was the sweetest person and she would take her cute dogs out on walks and she would say, ‘Hi.’

“Her husband is a police officer and they are just very nice people. We are in shock something like this would happen. This is a quiet community.”

Mireles, who was in her early 40s, was the mother of a daughter in college, according to her bio page on the school district’s website.

She loved running and hiking and joked on the page that others may see her riding a bike as well.

Xavier Lopez, 10, was one of the victims killed at Robb Elementary School.

“My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX,” one parent wrote on Twitter.

“She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words.”

One of the 19 children killed in the massacre was 10-year-old Xavier Lopez, a fourth-grader at the school, family members confirmed to KSAT.

His mother was with him at the school just hours before for an awards ceremony, a cousin said. It was the last time she would see her son alive.

A second adult was believed to be killed in the shooting. That person has not been identified. The 18 children killed have also not been identified.

The alleged gunman was shot dead by police, officials said.