ADSK Stock: Autodesk Meets Q3 Expectations

Autodesk (ADSK), a maker of design software and tools for project workflow, late Tuesday matched expectations for its fiscal third quarter but guided below views for the current quarter. ADSK stock fell in extended trading.







The San Rafael, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted $1.70 a share on sales of $1.28 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 31. Those results met the consensus estimates of analysts polled by FactSet. In the year-earlier period, Autodesk earned $1.33 a share on sales of $1.13 billion.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, ADSK stock fell 6.9% to 194.50. During the regular session Tuesday, ADSK stock rose 1.2% to close at 208.90.

ADSK stock ranks fifth out of 12 stocks in IBD’s Computer Software-Design industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has a so-so IBD Composite Rating of 78 out of 99.

