Adrienne Warren & Joshua Henry Set To Announce Tony Award Nominations – The Hamden Journal

Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry will announce the 75th Annual Tony Award nominations on Monday, May 9, Tony organizers said today.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off our 75th Anniversary with Adrienne and Joshua – two of the most talented powerhouse performers on Broadway,” said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “After the challenges that our community has faced over the past two years, celebrating the artistry of our nominees has never felt more poignant than it does now.”

The nominations announcement is set for May 9 at at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on the Tony Awards official YouTube page.

Warren is a Tony winner for her starring performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and a Tony nominee for Shuffle Along. She made her Broadway debut in 2012 in Bring It On: The Musical. Henry, who can currently be seen starring opposite Jason Mamoa in Apple TV’s See, was Tony-nominated for performances in Carousel, Violet and The Scottsboro Boys.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with an hour of exclusive content on Paramount+, followed at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT by the awards ceremony broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+

Last week, the Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date was extended to Wednesday, May 4.