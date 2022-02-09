Adrien Brody Joins Chris Evans In Apple And Skydance’s ‘Ghosted’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Following a busy fall in both the film and TV worlds, Adrien Brody is looking to stay busy as he set to join Apple Original Films’ Ghosted starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Dexter Fletcher is directing.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), will also be producers. They developed the project based on an original idea of theirs and preemptively sold it to Skydance.

Apple acquired the high-profile project over the summer and the project is described as a high concept romantic action adventure film.

As for Brody, his busy fall began with his scene stealing role in the critically acclaimed third season of Succession. He followed that up by reuniting with Wes Anderson on The French Dispatch. As for his upcoming slate he has the highly anticipated Los Lakers series Winning Time where he will play iconic coach Pat Riley during the Lakers dynasty run of the 80s. He also wrapped filming on another Anderson project bowing this year.

