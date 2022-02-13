Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence, per report

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 05: Adrian Peterson #21 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on December 05, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Hours before Super Bowl LVI was scheduled to kick off, free-agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport and booked for felony domestic violence, according to TMZ.

Per the report, airport police were called in around 8:30 a.m. over a disturbance on a plane leaving LAX for a flight to Houston. The plane reportedly had to turn around and link back up with the gate after what TMZ described as “an apparent verbal and physical altercation between a man and woman.”

A preliminary investigation reportedly led to Peterson being taken into custody after the alleged victim was found to have a small mark from the incident. The flight eventually departed as planned, with the alleged victim remaining on board.

Adrian Peterson’s reps respond to reported arrest

Representatives for Peterson soon released a statement to TMZ, confirming Peterson’s wife Ashley was the other party in the conflict, but described it only as a verbal argument:

“Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane. This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.”

The 36-year-old Peterson is coming off a season in which he saw the littlest action of his career, appearing in only four games total for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks and gaining 98 rushing yards on 38 carries.

This isn’t the first time Peterson has faced allegations of family violence. He was suspended by the NFL in 2014 after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault for allegedly using a switch on his son, a practice he said he still used in 2018.