Adorable Canadian Preschool Series ‘Mittens & Pants’ Bought By Sky UK – The Hamden Journal

Adorable Canadian preschool series Mittens & Pants has been snapped up by Sky UK, with Thunderbird Distribution taking global media and consumer products rights.

The CBC Kids live action series follows best friends Mitten the kitten and Pants the puppy as they head out on adventures in their hometown of Kibble Corners, while celebrating the joys of having friends who are different.

Premiering at Kidscreen this week, the show, which was revealed on a CBC Kids slate last month, is produced by Windy Isle Entertainment and has already been pre-bought by Sky for Sky Kids. It will air in the Autumn in the UK.

Richard Goldsmith, Thunderbird President of Global Distribution & Consumer Products, said the Canadian distributor is “looking to invest in more exceptional commercial properties created by extraordinary producers.”

“With media distribution, consumer products and marketing under one roof, Thunderbird Distribution is looking for content that can both entertain audiences globally, and also develop into brands that are beloved by fans,” he added.

The series was produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, with the assistance of Ontario Creates and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and produced with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund.