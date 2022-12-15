Adobe stock jumps after earnings beat, in-line annual forecast

Adobe Inc. shares rose in the extended session Thursday after the software company capped off its fiscal year by topping quarterly earnings expectations, and executives predicted the new fiscal year would play out close to Wall Street’s expectations.

Adobe ADBE reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.18 billion, or $2.53 a share, compared with $1.23 billion, or $2.57 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $3.60 a share, compared with…