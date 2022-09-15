Adobe Is Buying Software Design Company Figma for $20 Billion

Text size





Adobe’s acquisition of Figma is valued at around $20 billion in cash and stock.

released its quarterly earnings early in conjunction with the announcement that it reached an agreement to acquire software design platform Figma in a deal valued at about $20 billion.

Figma was founded in 2012 and is a desktop application that allows users to design online interfaces for both phones and the web.

(ticker: ADBE) said in a news release. The deal is expected to close in 2023, subject to regulatory clearances and approval of Figma’s stockholders, the company added.