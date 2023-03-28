Adnan Syed Conviction In ‘Serial’ Case Reinstated By Appellate Court – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE, with attorney statement: Adnan Syed’s attorney Rabia Chaudry is standing by “the integrity of the evidence” that resulted in the Serial subject’s release from prison last year, and is calling on law enforcement to use DNA technology and “find Hae Min Lee’s actual killer.”

In an Instagram post following news of an Maryland appellate court panel’s decision to reinstate Syed’s murder conviction, Chaudry says, “we stand by the integrity of the evidence that exonerated Adnan and urge the Baltimore Police and States Attorney’s office to find the source of the DNA on the victims shoes and find Hae Min Lee’s actual killer.”

Chaudry will further discuss today’s court decision on Instagram live tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET. See her Instagram post from today below.

The ever-surprising case of Syed, whose murder conviction was examined in a massively popular season of the podcast Serial, took another stunning turn earlier today when the 2022 vacation of his conviction was overturned on appeal.

The Maryland appellate court panel reinstated Syed’s conviction in the 1999 murder of his high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Syed, 17 at the time of the murder, was convicted of the crime in 2000, but in a surprising twist last year Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn vacated the conviction due to problems in how prosecutors had turned over evidence to defense attorneys before the original trial.

But today, in a 2-1 decision, the Maryland appellate court reinstated the convictions and prison sentence – at least for now – by ruling that the process by which the conviction was vacated violated the rights of Hae Min Lee’s brother Young Lee, who has argued that he was given less than one day’s notice prior to Syed’s release from prison. Prosecutors at the time stated that they would no longer pursue the case against Syed.

Young Lee had argued that the Baltimore city state’s attorney gave him less than one business day’s notice of the hearing at which Syed’s conviction was vacated, and that the short notice didn’t allow him time to prepare a response or to attend a hearing in the case.

Any further action in the case, apparently including Syed’s return to prison, will be on hold for 60 days to allow both sides time to plan their responses.