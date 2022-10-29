Adele Talks Broadway Prospects With Only A Tony Away From EGOT Status – The Hamden Journal

Adele is only a Tony Award away from reaching EGOT status but the multi-award-winning artist says she’s not the biggest Broadway fan out there.

“I thought that. I can’t lie guys, I’m not a massive Broadway fan,” Adele said during the release of her music video “I Drink Wine,” according to Broadway World. “I know, I know. I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays but I don’t think I’ve seen enough.”

Adele has won many Grammy awards throughout her career, won the Oscar for “Skyfall” and recently won the Emmy for her CBS concert special. The singer thought of an idea that might get her a Tony award now that she’s gearing up to start her Las Vegas residency that had been postponed due to COVID.

“I don’t think I’ve seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony? I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT. EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I’ll be on that stage in a hot second.”

However, Adele did mention there was one musical with a song that she thinks she could really prove her chops.

“I saw [Gypsy] in London and I did love the role of the mum in it,” she mentioned. “She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it. At one bit, she was just a bitch in it which I could nail.”