Adele Sparks Rich Paul Engagement Rumors With Massive Ring at the 2022 Brit Awards

Oh My God! Are Adele and Rich Paul engaged?

That’s rumor currently setting fire after she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger. Needless to say, the pear shaped diamond from Lorraine Schwartz caught everyone’s eye.

And that wasn’t the only moment that got fans talking.

Before the singer officially graced the stage, she took home the award for Best British Song for her ballad, “Easy on Me.” All in all, Adele earned four nominations for the night, including one for Best British Album, for which 30 proved to already be a huge contender.

She later performed “I Drink Wine” at the ceremony, wearing a flowing golden ensemble and sitting cross-legged on a piano.

Adele’s performance comes on the heels of her having to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. In a tearful video shared on Jan. 20—one day before her concert was set to begin—Adele explained that the hurdles faced during preparation were just “impossible.”

Adele Through the Years

“Listen, I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

JMEnternational/Getty Images

Noting that she was “so upset,” she said, “I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time.” Soon after her announcement, rumors began spreading that Adele would be cancelling her BRIT Awards performance as well.

However, the Grammy winner set fire to that speculation with a very direct Instagram post shared just a week before she took center stage.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week,” she captioned a candid photo of herself laughing on Feb. 1. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!”

And with that, Adele has officially turned the tables on any doubt about her return.

See all the Brit Award winners here.