Adele Signs a Bride’s Wedding Dress During Her Las Vegas Residency Show: ‘Memory of a Lifetime’

“Rumor Has It” that Adele now signs wedding dresses!

The musician, 34, gave two lucky fans a wedding gift to remember during her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, when she autographed a bride’s gown mid-show.

During the Weekends with Adele gig, newly married couple Gaby and Evan showed up dressed in their wedding attire, which Adele quickly took notice of while walking by. “Did you just get married,” Adele asks the couple in the video shared online by the bride. “You got married today? Congratulations!”

Adele approached the pair while performing “When We Were Young,” which is when the groom pulled out a marker for her to autograph his new bride’s dress.

“Weekends with Adele ✨,” Gaby captioned a clip of the moment on Instagram. “My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us 🥰.”

The groom also shared his excitement on his own Instagram, asking the singer to “please excuse my clammy hands” in a caption of the clip.

“This was my most major fan girl moment lol,” Evan wrote, before sharing another image of Adele’s surprised face and big smile when she met the couple.

Adele later posted a picture of herself holding the bride’s hand, as the couple looked at her with joy during the show.

Weekends with Adele has been full of similarly touching moments since the singer first began the residency in November — including an interaction where she sent her love to an audience member who experienced a loss.

In January, during a performance of “When We Were Young,” the singer spotted a man showing her a photo on his phone. Then, while singing “Someone Like You” onstage later in the show, the Grammy winner smiled and said, “This is for you, sir, who’s showing me a photo of his wife on his phone.”

“When I walk through the crowd,” she said, pausing to exhale and choke back tears, “I wish you could see what I could see. I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening. There was a man. He’s just there — can you see him holding his phone up?”

“I think that’s his wife on his phone, and I don’t think she’s here, and it just really moved me,” she continued. “It looks like you’re here on your own, and I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry for your loss, and I’m so sorry I didn’t realize what you were showing me until I was already over there. I see these little pockets of people’s lives when I walk through, and it’s so beautiful.”