Adele Reveals the One Broadway Show She’d Consider Doing to Complete EGOT: ‘Never Say Never’

Adele doesn’t think she’ll be up for Tony Award contention, which would complete her EGOT status, anytime soon. But, as she puts it: “Never say never.”

During a fan event in celebration of her latest music video for “I Drink Wine,” as reported by Broadway World, the current Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy Award winner opened up about the one musical role she thinks she might be able to swing — Rose in Gypsy.

“I can’t lie guys, I’m not a massive Broadway fan,” Adele said. “I know, I know. I’m talking about musicals though because I’ve been seeing a couple of plays but I don’t think I’ve seen enough.”

But, when it comes to Gypsy, Adele saw a production of the Arthur Laurents musical, and the number “Rose’s Turn” particularly stood out to her. “I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, ‘I wanted to do all of this’ and she’s jealous of her own daughter and she’s really caught up about it,” she said. “At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail.”

Adele is now set to kick off her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, Weekends with Adele, in November, which will run through March 2023. While she’s just finally getting it off the ground following a postponement earlier this year, she admitted that she has considered transforming the show into something that could offer her a future Tony victory.

“I don’t think I’ve seen enough [Broadway] as a grown-up to know if I would want to do it. I was wondering, ‘Do I just move the show from Vegas to Broadway and win the Tony?’ I actually prefer the sound of an EGO than an EGOT,” Adele shared at the event. “EGO is fun. But never say never. If I move to New York, I get bored, I’ll be on that stage in a hot second.”

The role of Mama Rose was previously played by Bette Midler in the musical’s 1993 television movie.

Adele knows the star personally, and considers her to be one of her idols, and she said at the event that even Midler, 76, had some reservations when it came to Adele being able to keep up with the fast-paced nature of the Broadway world.

“She was like, ‘You would never be able to keep up with the schedule on Broadway.’ Because I’m so lazy. I’m so notoriously lazy,” Adele said. “I would not be able to do matinées and all that. I don’t have the stamina for that.”

Back in September, the superstar took home an outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) Emmy Award for her TV special, Adele: One Night Only. Now she’s only one win away from EGOT status, thanks to her 15 Grammy wins and an Oscar victory for her James Bond tune, “Skyfall.”

Weekends with Adele kicks off in Vegas on Nov. 18.