Adele Lim Comedy At Lionsgate Gets Title, First Look – The Hamden Journal

Lionsgate has named Joy Ride as the title of its upcoming comedy marking the feature directorial debut of Crazy Rich Asians scribe Adele Lim. The studio also on Monday unveiled the first still from the film, which you can view below.

The film due for release on June 23 stars Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), 2023 Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Sabrina Wu as four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey’s (Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The film from Point Grey and Red Mysterious Hippo also stars Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure) and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians). The script by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao was based on a story by Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim. Producers on the pic are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim.

Lionsgate has recently released titles including the Gerard Butler actioner Plane and the action rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez. Those coming up next for release by the studio include Jesus Revolution (February 24), John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24), Ray Romano’s directorial debut Somewhere in Queens (April 21) and the Judy Blume adaptation Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (April 28).