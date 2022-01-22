Adele leaves lipstick apology, FaceTimes fans who still showed up for her canceled Vegas show

How often do you get to cry your heart out with the actual Adele?

After announcing Thursday that her Las Vegas residency would have to be postponed due to “delivery delays and COVID” — just one day before the shows were supposed to kick off — the singer left an apology written in lipstick for fans who showed up at the Caesars Palace’s Colosseum, even sharing tearful FaceTime calls with some of them.

“Hi guys! I’m so upset to not be with you tonight,” read the note, written in the singer’s merch store, where several of her outfits were also on display. “But I know some of you are here already so please hang out and look at the outfits, take pics of anything you want. Of yourselves and with each other! There’s people in the room I worked with on the store and the merch. There’s members of my management in here too to show you around. And any of you in here who were due to come to the shows this weekend can have a gift on me! I’m so sorry again.”

Fans shared photos of the apology and videos of their FaceTime calls with the “Easy on Me” singer on social media, showcasing their predictably emotional reactions.

“I have the best fans in the world!” Adele wrote on Twitter Friday night. “Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”

Adele’s Sin City residency was scheduled to start Friday and run through July 2. In an Instagram video announcing the postponement, the singer, visibly tired and upset, apologized for the short notice but said it was “impossible to finish the show” in time. She also promised to reschedule all the missed residency dates.

“Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said. “And I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted. I’m gutted. And I’m sorry it’s so last-minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and… we’ve run out of time.”

Caesars also issued a statement supporting the decision to delay the show. “We understand the disappointment surrounding the postponement of WEEKENDS WITH ADELE,” it read. “Adele is an incredible artist, supremely dedicated to her music and her fans. Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

