Adele Helped This Couple Get Engaged — and Now They’re Married! See the Wedding Photos

Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann said yes to forever during an Adele concert special. Now, the singer’s music has played an important role on another big day: their wedding.

The Los Angeles couple tied the knot surrounded by family and friends on Monday at Hotel Indigo — but before they said “I do,” Mann walked down the aisle to “Make You Feel My Love,” the same song Adele serenaded them with after they got engaged.

It was an emotional surprise few people in the room knew about: just the happy couple, her mom and, of course, the band.

“Now, literally even thinking about it brings tears to my eyes,” Ashleigh, 34, tells PEOPLE. “I cannot hear that song without crying.”

The concert special was filmed in Los Angeles and aired on CBS last November ahead of the release of Adele’s fourth studio album, 30. One moment that almost nobody saw coming — including Ashleigh — was when Quentin proposed.

“I need every person to be really quiet, all right?” Adele remarked to the star-studded crowd, which included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and Drake.

A hush came over the audience as Quentin led Ashleigh, whose eyes and ears were completely covered, to the stage. At first, she had no idea what was going on — and by the time she realized that he was proposing, she also began noticing they weren’t alone.

“Now I’m having a hard time concentrating. You’re proposing to me, first of all, this is already a Christmas miracle. Second of all, why is Lizzo here?” she recalls thinking.

With so much going on, it wasn’t until after she said yes that Ashleigh even saw Adele — who then congratulated them before launching into the special rendition of “Make You Feel My Love.”

“Thank God she said yes,” the singer joked at the time. “‘Cause I didn’t know who I was going to have to sing this song to next.”

Cliff Lipson/CBS Quentin Brunson, Ashleigh Mann and Adele

Cliff Lipson/CBS Quentin Brunson, Ashleigh Mann and Adele

Ashleigh, a vegan chef and content creator, met Quentin, a 32-year-old actor and music producer, almost a decade ago.

“A friend of his from college was my next door neighbor here in L.A., literally when I first moved out here,” she says.

About a month or two later, Quentin came to town for the weekend. Then, after another couple months, she ran into him by the pool and learned he had just moved in.

The pair quickly started “seeing each other a little bit,” but Quentin says it didn’t get serious until “about a year or two in.”

“I was ducking and dodging every now and then,” he admits, adding that even throughout “times of hardship or different arguments,” they “kept coming back together.”

Getting engaged was a journey that took seven years for the couple.

“I literally thought that we would just go to the courthouse one day,” says Ashleigh. “I honestly had foregone all ideas of actual traditional proposing.”

“It could have been at the grocery store for me,” she adds. “I would’ve taken anything, anywhere.”

Of course, little did she know that Quentin had something up his sleeve.

“I was just sitting on the couch, scrolling through the internet and I saw a post about looking for someone who wanted to propose to their girlfriend in a huge romantic way,” he recalls.

And although he was asked at one point about Ashleigh’s top artists — Adele, naturally, was one — he had no idea about the concert until a few days before it happened. “I thought it was going to be a Lakers game,” he says.

Luckily, while he was secretly planning on popping the question, Ashleigh was focused on a huge catering event.

So, when Quentin convinced her to leave work early for a “surprise date” at Griffith Park, she “had zero clue” what was going on. Even the fact that Quentin wasn’t eating anything at their picnic didn’t tip her off.

When a car showed up for them, Ashleigh recalls thinking, “My God, this is the best date ever.'”

Then, it was time to put on the blindfold.

By the time Quentin uncovered her eyes onstage, Ashleigh had spent about 20 minutes in total darkness — and even took a quick nap — so initially she couldn’t see anything.

“When I started, I had to keep telling her just to trust me,” Quentin says.

A few weeks after the emotional experience, the couple got to relive it again when the special aired on television.

“I cried so hard,” says Ashleigh.

And it wasn’t long before the couple were inundated with well-wishes from loved ones, people they hadn’t heard from in years, strangers, and even Wayne Brady.

Although wedding planning was stressful at times, other details just fell into place: like their Oct. 10 wedding date.

“Everyone kept talking about the proposal and how over the top it was. And of course to me, it’s a 10 out of 10,” she says. “We also got engaged in October. We got engaged 10/24. So it all made sense.”

Plus, tying the knot on a federal holiday meant “everyone already had work off.”

For her special day, the bride wore two customized Justin Alexander creations: a gorgeous crepe dress with low back and monarch lace edge veil, as well as a sparkly gown with crystal spaghetti straps and draped off-the-shoulder crystals.

“The Justin Alexander team was inspired by Ashleigh’s engagement,” CEO and Creative Director Justin Warshaw tells PEOPLE, adding that the bride “fell in love with two incredible gown selections.”

“She will be wearing one design for the ceremony, and another showstopper for the reception,” he adds. “Both designs were modified slightly to create a personal, customized bridal looks for our dream bride!”

To make things even more special, Ashleigh says that during her fitting, “Make You Feel My Love” came on while she was changing into her ceremony dress. “Everything is just always meant to be,” she adds.

The gorgeous jewelry she wore on her big day was from Verstolo, and her hair and makeup was done by Charde Thompson and Vanity Peou, respectively.

The service itself was a family affair, with Quentin’s father serving as their officiant — “I never saw it any other way,” says the happy groom — and Ashleigh’s brothers walked her down the aisle.

Throughout the entire celebration, they were also filming for their reality show in the works, which has been a passion project of Quentin’s.

And while their nuptials may not have been as star-studded as their engagement, Ashleigh has no doubt their wedding will take the cake.

“That was a 30 second moment,” she says.

This time, “you’re getting all of us,” she adds. “Everything says Ash and Q.”