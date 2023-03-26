Adele Adds Dates to Las Vegas Residency, Announces Concert Film

Adele Announces New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

There will be more “Weekends With Adele” coming soon. Adele announced she’s adding more dates to her sold-out Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, beginning this summer. The series of shows originally debuted in November 2022 (after an abrupt postponement in January 2022), and were scheduled to wrap last night (March 25), but the singer shared the news she’s coming back.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough, and I know that, so I am coming back,” Adele told the crowd. The news was confirmed in a press release this morning. She also announced a concert film would be forthcoming, sharing, “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

The 34 additional dates for “Weekends With Adele” start June 16 and run through November 4 with a break in July. Per a press release, presale tickets for the shows will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration, which is open now through April 2. The Verified Fan Presale will begin at 10 AM PT on Wednesday, April 5 and will be available to fans that have received a unique code.

