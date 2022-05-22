Adebayo, Heat win ugly Game 3 slug-fest

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don’t forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

As Rivers Cuomo once belted out, “Say it ain’t so!” That’s surely how NBA fans are feeling after Saturday’s Game 3 between the Heat and Celtics was bitten by the injury bug yet again. Miami has listed four or five players on the injury report nearly every day since the playoffs began, and the Celtics have dealt with injuries to Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams.

Williams sat again Saturday and Smart was forced out of the game briefly before returning. Jayson Tatum also had to leave the game for a couple of minutes in the fourth quarter. Kyle Lowry returned after missing the Heat’s last four, but Jimmy Butler left this one in the second quarter and did not return due to knee inflammation.

This was an ugly game from start to finish as Miami sprinted to a 39-18 first-quarter advantage and led by as many as 26 in the first half. With Butler out, Miami yielded much of the ground it gained in the first half, and the Celtics used a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to cut the score to 93-92. That’s the closest the Celtics got, though, as Max Strus hit a big three to end the run, and the Heat finished the quarter on a 16-11 run to claim victory.

Boston lost the turnover battle by a crushing margin of 23-8. The 23 turnovers are the most in a playoff game since 2004 and the third-most in Celtics’ history, while Miami’s 19 steals are a franchise record. Careless mistakes with ball security cost Boston a winnable contest, and even with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter, a lazy inbounds pass was stolen by Kyle Lowry and dished to Max Strus for an easy two points. Marcus Smart and Grant Williams fouled out in the final minutes, and the Heat won a game they almost let slip away.

This feels like a series-altering contest. Jayson Tatum finished with 10 points and did almost nothing in the second half. The Heat prevailed despite missing Jimmy Butler for the second half, Tyler Herro having his leg wrapped on the sidelines and Jaylen Brown going off for a career-high 40 points. It’s clear Robert Williams’ presence was missed as Bam Adebayo dominated the paint, and Boston will be hopeful for a Game 4 return. It will be very interesting to see how the Celtics respond after such a back-breaking loss. They experienced a couple of those in the Eastern Conference semis against Milwaukee and still came out on top, so this series is far from over. If the Heat win, this is likely the moment we look back on as a turning point.

Heat 109, Celtics 103