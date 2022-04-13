Adams slams subway suspect Frank James’ online rants, violence

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday it was “unacceptable” for someone who is angry with public officials to unleash terror on innocent New Yorkers — after videos emerged online of the Brooklyn subway attack suspect raging about hizzoner.

Frank James, the 62-year-old man the NYPD is hunting after Tuesday’s shooting on the N train that left 29 injured, made bizarre threatening rants and criticized Adams on YouTube last month.

“This is unacceptable,” Adams told Pix11 when asked about the suspect’s tirade.

“It’s one thing to critique the actions of any government official, but to take an automatic weapon, unload 33 rounds on the subway system wearing a gas mask, it’s not acceptable. We’re going to apprehend them and prosecute them.”

“We are not going to accept people disputing any problems with the government to use violence of this nature,” Adams added.

Frank James made bizarre threatening rants and criticized Mayor Eric Adams on YouTube last month. prophetoftruth88/YouTube

“I’m 63 now full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness,” Frank James said in one of his videos. prophetoftruth88/YouTube

Frank James is a person of interest in the subway shooting after renting a UHaul van tied to the attack. John Minchillo/AP

James had criticized the mayor in the online videos for not doing more to combat homelessness on the subway.

“Mr. Mayor, I’m a victim of your mental health program,” James said in one lengthy video. “I’m 63 now full of hate, full of anger, and full of bitterness.”

“Eric Adams, Eric Adams: What are you doing, brother? What’s happening with this homeless situation,” he said while referring to the subway. “Every car I went to was loaded with homeless people. It was so bad, I couldn’t even stand. I had to keep moving from car to car.”

Victims of the Sunset Park subway shooting lay on the platform floor. Armen Armenian via REUTERS

A person helps an injured commuter following the subway attack. Will B. Wylde via AP

The NYPD said it was increasing security for Adams after police discovered the videos.

“This person of interest in today’s subway shooting in Brooklyn has made past comments about @NYCMayor,” a spokesman for Adams tweeted late Tuesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, @NYPDnews will increase Mayor Adams’ security presence until this man has been questioned.”

The mayor also said Wednesday the NYPD was working with MTA officials to determine why cameras at the 36th station were out of commission during the attack.

“Cameras play a crucial role in identifying crimes like these — that is their purpose,” the mayor told Fox5.

Adams called for a full analysis from the MTA to determine if any other cameras in subway stations across the city were down.

“I know people see the subway system runs through New York… but the mayor of the city is not in charge — that is a state entity. We’ve been communicating with MTA. They have been extremely cooperative,” he added.

He stopped short of saying whether anyone at the MTA should lose their job over it.

Adams added that he was looking to incorporate new metal detection technology throughout the subway system than can detect straphangers with guns.

“When it comes down to a person that has a desire to bring about terror on innocent passengers … preventing them from entering the system is a real challenge because of how wide and vast our system actually is,” he said. “The goal is to identify them immediately.”

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the CrimeStoppers website.