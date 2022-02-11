Adam Zimmer probably knew his time with the Minnesota Vikings was over the moment his father, Mike Zimmer, was fired by the team. It’s out with the old and in with the new in Minnesota with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and soon-to-be hired head coach Kevin O’Connell taking the reins.

All that’s left for Adam Zimmer are a bunch of could haves, would haves and should haves for a team that sunk to consecutive losing seasons.

“They’ve already said they’re moving on,” said Zimmer, when speaking with the Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson. “We did a lot of good things. Obviously, we played some really good defense. I’m proud of the run we had. I’m sorry we didn’t get to finish it.”

In the interview, Zimmer says he’s still “sorting through” the job market right now in search of his next opportunity.

For eight-long seasons, he served as the linebackers coach for the Vikings before eventually working his way up as a co-defensive coordinator. But the unit sunk under his watch. That might even be putting it mildly considering the team finished the season with one of the worst defenses in the league. Of course, injuries and personnel played a big role in that as well.

It’ll be interesting to see if Adam joins forces with his father again somewhere else, as both are clearly out of work and looking.

“I think [Mike Zimmer] does [have interest in returning], but it has to be the right situation,” said Adam.

List

SKOL Search: Post Senior Bowl mailbag