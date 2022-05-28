Adam Thielen’s choice for NFL’s best receiver won’t surprise you

Being a two-time Pro Bowler and nine-year NFL veteran receiver gives Adam Thielen an elevated opinion when it comes to naming the best player in the game at his position.

The options are obviously endless with standout players like Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and even Ja’Marr Chase. There are some legitimate otherworldly talents catching footballs for a living in the NFL today, including the obvious one that lines up across from Thielen at practice, Justin Jefferson.

He’s the receiver that broke Odell Beckham Jr.’s record for most receiving yards in his first two years in the league. It’s the same player that nearly broke legendary receiver Randy Moss’ record for most single-season receiving yards in Vikings franchise history.

Pro Football Focus asked if Jefferson was the best wide receiver in the NFL on social media, and Thielen’s response was right to the point.

As great of a season Jefferson had in 2021, he still sort of flew under the radar a bit due to the Vikings missing the playoffs, again.

Kupp, Chase, Hill and Adams stole all of the attention, despite Jefferson finishing only second in total receiving yards (1,616) with 108 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

However, he’s being paired with the same offensive mind that helped Kupp hoist a Super Bowl MVP last season. So the 2022 season could finally be the year where the world gives Jefferson the recognition he deserves.

And maybe, just maybe, his on-field play will convince others to come along to Thielen’s way of thinking.

List

Highlights and notes from Week 2 Vikings OTAs