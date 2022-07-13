Adam Silver wonders what else NBA can do regarding Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver once again addressed the status of Brittney Griner the same day LeBron James clarified on Twitter his comments about the Phoenix Mercury star center.

“As we have now discussed publicly, it was suggested to us early on that we should not be drawing attention to her because the likely demand would increase in terms of a trade to get her potentially out of the country,” Silver said in a press conference Tuesday in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League.

“But I know even her wife was quoted the other day as saying that she is satisfied with everything the (President Joe) Biden administration is doing right now.”

In a trailer for his show, ‘The Shop,’ James questioned if Griner should even desire to return to the United States. She has been detained in Russia since February after vaping cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said as his show is scheduled to run Friday on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'”

Griner faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. She pleaded guilty last week to the charges.

James clarified his comments Tuesday on Twitter, tweeting that he wasn’t “knocking” America.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”

Last week, Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard questioned if Griner’s situation in Russia would be handled already if it were James, not Griner detained.

“If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?” Nygaard asked. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that’s what hurts a little more.”

Silver was asked Tuesday would this situation be different if it was someone like James or Tom Brady.

“I can’t speak to how obviously our government or society would react to a different athlete and one that would have been better known from day one,” Silver said. “I will say, though, that from the NBA standpoint, we, working with our sister league, the WNBA, are doing everything in our power to bring her home. We’ve had, from early days, extensive discussions with the administration, State Department, her family, her representatives.”

Silver then said he wasn’t so sure how much more the NBA can do at this point.

“I think our players, NBA players did an excellent job in drawing more attention to the situation during the Finals,” Silver said. “I wasn’t there but I watched the WNBA All-Star Game from Chicago, and obviously Brittney was there in spirit and well-represented by her fellow players.”

Suns coach Monty Williams has taken to Suns Twitter to speak on Griner’s status.

“Me, my family, our staff, we pray for Brittney a lot, and we have to keep her at the forefront,” said Williams in a video last month. “Not the topic, but Brittney to press those in power with influence so that we can bring Brittney home. It is time for BG to come home.”

Last week, The Phoenix Mercury hosted a ‘Bring BG Home’ rally in support of Griner at Footprint Center.

“Griner is one of the best basketball players on this planet,” said Greg Stanton, U.S. Representative for Arizona’s 9th district, who coordinated the rally with the Mercury.

“And we have to do something about the fact that a player of her skill had to go to Russia to earn additional money, in order to earn a salary commensurate with her skillset. She had to go to a dangerous place, in a dangerous country during a time of incredible tension between the United States and Russia.

Stanton authored a bipartisan resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives that pushed to free Griner in June.

“We have to do something about that,” Stanton continued. “We have to talk to our leaders in the NBA, because we need to make sure we pay our WNBA players enough of a salary that they don’t have to get a side gig in a dangerous place. That’s not right or fair.”

Silver said he’s “accepting” that the Biden administration is doing it all can for Griner.

“Recognizing that there are some seriously complex geopolitical issues here,” Silver said.” And I’m sure as invariably as they are more focused on Brittney, there are other families who are, of course, concerned about their loved ones who are being held against their will in Russia right now and are focused on getting them out. I know there are very difficult issues that the Biden administration has to face in terms of what’s appropriate to put on the table.”

Silver concluded his comments by saying he’s “open to suggestions from others” on the matter.

“It’s my understanding that the family is very satisfied with what they are prepared to do and are trying to do right now,” Silver said. “I’m open to suggestions from others. Both my counterpart, Cathy Engelbert at the WNBA, and I, we talk daily about Brittney, again with her agent. We are just trying to do everything we can to get her back.”

