Adam Sandler explains the ‘pathetic’ reason he has a black eye on ‘The Tonight Show’

Adam Sandler was excited to talk about his new film Hustle, while on , Monday. But before he could talk about anything, Jimmy Fallon asked him about a visible bruise and scab under his eye.

“I had an accident, everybody,” Sandler said. “Everything’s all right, but I wish it was a good story — it’s pathetic.”

He explained how he got into bed and the sheets were tucked-in too tightly. When he tried to kick them loose with his feet, he forgot his iPhone was on his lap. The phone went flying in the air and ended up splitting the skin just beneath his eye. It occurred at 4 a.m. so instead of getting up to take care it, he just went to sleep.

“I was bleeding terribly,” Sandler explained. “I mean, I thought it was pitch black in the room, and I feel wetness and I tricked myself. I go, ‘This is probably just thick tears’… I didn’t want to get up, you know, because I was tired. And I was like, ‘Ah, we’ll fix that later.’

When he eventually woke up, he was shocked by how bad the injury really was.

“I woke up, it was horrible,” Sandler recalled, “It was bleeding all over it was gushing still and there was blood on the bed and all that stuff. So I said, ‘I’ve got to get this fixed.’ So I went to the Apple store.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

Watch as John Oliver tears apart the ‘good guy with a gun’ argument:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.