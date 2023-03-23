Adam Sandler crashed Jennifer Aniston’s interview on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ after sneaking into the audience

YouTube / Live with Kelly and Ryan

Adam Sandler crashed Jennifer Aniston’s latest interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Wednesday.

Sandler snuck into the audience during the interview but was spotted by costar Aniston.

The stars are promoting their new Netflix movie “Murder Mystery 2.”

Adam Sandler crashed Jennifer Aniston’s interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Wednesday after sneaking into the audience.

The pair are currently promoting their upcoming Netflix sequel, “Murder Mystery 2,” in which they play a married couple that solves crimes.

While appearing on the ABC show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Aniston and hosts Ripa and Seacrest were distracted by Sandler trying to hide in the audience wearing shades and a big pale green coat.

Aniston was the first to point out Sandler before the camera panned to him: “Did you see Adam Sandler in the audience?”

Sandler said: “I just wanted to tell you I’m enjoying the show.”

Aniston then said Sandler was being a “supportive movie husband” before the “Uncut Gems” star joined the conversation again.

“And by the way, I’ve been in Jennifer’s closet before. It’s incredible,” Sandler said.

The comedian said he ended up hiding out in Aniston’s closet during a party he attended at her house with his wife, Jackie Sandler.

“It was the middle of a party, Jennifer, and everyone was having fun and Jackie didn’t want to leave so I just went into your closet and laid down,” Sandler recalled.

Aniston responded: “I’m sure that happened.”

With Sandler still in the audience, Aniston shared that her first impression of the “Grown Ups” actor is that he was the “nicest person” and had a “big heart.”

“He has consistently stayed who he is to this day,” she said. Sandler complimented her back: “Jennifer’s always been the best.”

Aniston and Sandler have been friends for over 30 years and have starred in three movies together, including their upcoming Netflix movie.

Promoting the sequel on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week, Aniston said she had to look after Sandler while filming “Murder Mystery 2.”

“I very much love to take care of him. He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn’t take care of himself. I’m sorry for calling you out on national television, but you have to know this,” the “Friends” star said.

“I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer, and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he’s exhausted. I’m like the mobile pharmacy. I’m the set medic.”

“Murder Mystery 2” is available to stream on Netflix from March 31.

Read the original article on Insider