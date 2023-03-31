Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back – The Hamden Journal

The only reason Murder Mystery 2 or even its predecesor exists is as a star vehicle in the most literal sense of the word. The recipe is simple: Sign Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, put them in glamorous locations with lots of action and schtick, and then set it loose on a global platform – Netflix – that can easily sell these kinds of recognizable shenanigans in all points of the world. It worked in 2019, and it works again now, only this time with the action and stunts so ramped up they almost overtake the plot, such as it is. The template and characters were firmly established in the original which had our stars caught up in a murder in which they were suspects, but eventually save the day before the entire cast of characters wind up dead in the process.

It is a familiar trope for movies to pair big lovable stars as a husband and wife who team to try to solve a murder. From Nick and Nora Charles in all those Thin Man movies of the 30’s to TV staples like Hart To Hart and McMillan And Wife, to Angie and Brad in Mr. And Mrs. Smith and its little twist on the concept, you simply can’t go wrong betting on audience embrace of the idea. First and foremost it depends on the casting and not whodunnit (as in say the superior Oscar-nominated Knives Out movies which rely on complex plotting and dialogue). After 2011’s Just Go With It proved Sandler and Aniston had on-screen chemistry to burn, especially in an eye-pleasing vacation spot like Hawaii, why not take it further and put them in the drivers seat of an Agatha Christie-style romp through Europe? That is exactly what happened in Murder Mystery, and now happens again this time starting out in an island paradise (Oahu doubling for it ) and then, among other things, hanging from the Eiffel Tower in the City Of Lights.

Nick (Sandler) named obviously in an ode to the Thin Man’s Nick Charles and Audrey (Aniston) probably inspired by Charade -era Hepburn (although neither on that level of sophistication), are now full fledged detectives trying to manage their new detective agency when they accept an invite to the wedding of old friend, The Maharajah on his private island (a frenetic Adeel Akhtar returning). Unfortunately he is snatched just as the ceremony is getting underway, and predictably all of the guests become suspects in the kidnapping. Things heat up when tough-as-nails MI6 hostage negotiator Miller (A well cast Mark Strong) literally emerges from the ocean with his team in order to take charge. After some swift action sets the table for what is to follow, the trail leads Nick and Audrey to their dream spot of Paris where all hell breaks loose including a wild car chase that is about as manic as they come. All roads head of course to the city’s most scenic landmark, the Eiffel Tower where Aniston gets to do her best Tom Cruise, hanging from all points of it, and Sandler does his best James Bond.

Really the details of how all this fits together don’t really matter. The fun is watching Sandler and Aniston get large paychecks for looking like they are having a grand old time. If only Vanderbilt’s script gave them a healthier dose of wit to go along with the ratcheted-up action sequences (some of the best lines look like the stars made them up on the spot). Director Jeremy Garelick who had previously actually worked with Aniston on The Break-Up, the fine and underrated 2006 dramedy which he co-wrote and co-produced, does his best holding this all together with several stunt-driven set pieces, and he certainly makes the most of his gorgeously filmed locations, but even at a tight 89 minutes it could have slowed down just a bit to let our stars shine instead of taking perilous turns at every corner. It is all a bit too frantic.

Among the international supporting cast is a largely wasted Melanie Laurent , an amusing Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Zurin Villaneuva, and Enrique Arce, each and every one with a reason to be at the wedding.. Back from the first film is the bumbling French Inspector Delacroix ( France’s comedy icon Dany Boon) and the physically-challenged Colonel Ulenga (again played by John Kani). The selling point though is teaming Sandler and Aniston and letting them do their thing. Both are such accomplished actors with genuine comedy chops and likeability that you just wish the script was up to their level. Still fans will likely eat it up, and the final scene indicates we probably haven’t seen the last of these globe trotting sleuths – or mouthwatering European locations. Here’s an idea: why not put Sandler and Aniston in the ensemble of the next Knives Out (Rian Johnson is in Paris this Spring writing ) and let them go head to head with Daniel Craig? Okay, maybe not.

Producers are Sandler, Aniston, Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern, Vanderbilt, A.J. Dix, and Allen Covert. It begins streaming on Netflix globally today.