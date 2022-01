TVLine.com

Fox News’ Jesse Watters Named Permanent Host of 7 pm Hour

Jesse Watters is expanding his footprint at Fox News. The cable network announced Monday that Watters will take over as permanent host of the 7 pm hour. The new program, entitled Jesse Watters Primetime, will premiere Monday, Jan. 24. “Jesse’s versatility and hosting acumen has grown exponentially over the last five years, and he has […]