Adam Brody Joins FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

The O.C. alum Adam Brody is set to star alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble, a limited-series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling debut novel. Maxim Jasper Swinton (Halston) and Meara Mahoney Gross (Don’t Look Up) will also be featured in the series, which will stream on Hulu.

Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Brody plays Seth, an old friend of Toby’s. Swinton and Gross play the Fleishman’s children Solly and Hanna, respectively. Caplan plays Libby, the show’s narrator and Toby and Seth’s friend.

Brodesser-Akner serves as a writer of the limited series and executive produces along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant as well as Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris who will also direct the first block of the series. Fleishman Is in Trouble is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney TV Studios.

Brody is known for his starring role as Seth Cohen on The O.C., which ran for four seasons on Fox. He recently was seen in Focus Features’ crime thriller, Promising Young Woman, alongside Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Laverne Cox and as well as the lead actor and producer in Evan Morgan’s The Kid Detective. His other recent credits include FX miniseries Mrs. America and Fox Searchlight’s thriller Ready or Not. Recently, he also starred as the adult/superhero version of Freddy in DC’s box office hit Shazam! and next will be seen in the sequel hitting theaters next year. Brody is repped by UTA.

Swinton recently shot the feature Raymond & Ray starring opposite Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke. His television credits include the Netflix series Halston, CBS’ Bull, NBC’s The Blacklist, The Blacklist: Redemption and Blindspot and AMC’s Nos4a2. Swinton is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Edge Entertainment and Jamie Feldman.

Gross appears in Adam McKay’s Netflix film Don’t Look Up, playing an aide to Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance). She can also be seen in Amazon Studios’ The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, and Disney’s Godmothered, directed by Sharon Maguire. Her breakout role was as a lead in the Lifetime movie Christmas on Ice. Gross is repped by CESD and Moxie Artists.

