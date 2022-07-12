Actress charged with workers’ compensation fraud

Associated Press

‘Yellowstone’ actor charged with disability payment fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Yellowstone” actor Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities announced Monday. Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, is charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance. While working on “Dora” in October 2018, Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said.