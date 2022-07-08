Actor Who Played ’24’ President Charles Logan Was 74

Gregory Itzin, who played the U.S. president in Fox’s hit series 24, died today. He was 74.

His death was announced by 24 executive producer and director Jon Cassar. A cause has not been specified.

“My friend Greg Itzin passed away today,” Cassar wrote on Twitter. “He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest in Peace friend”

Itzin, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in 1993’s The Kentucky Cycle, joined the cast of 24 during the series’ fourth season in 2005. Initially a recurring role as Vice President Charles Logan, Itzin returned the following season as President and became on of the show’s central figures.

He was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance.

