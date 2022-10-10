Actor Talks Mental Health – The Hamden Journal

Selena Gomez, the Only Murders in the Building star, is opening up about her struggles with mental health in the upcoming Apple Original Films documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, and today Apple dropped the first trailer.

“How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?” Gomez asks during the clip from the film, which chronicles the actor’s years-long journey through such health issues as lupus and bipolar disorder.

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the trailer was released today on World Mental Health Day, in support of global mental health education and awareness.

Apple describes the doc like his: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination as a producer for Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

This new doc marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Check out the trailer above.