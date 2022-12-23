Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Pianist’ At 58 – The Hamden Journal

Ronan Vibert, a veteran film and television actor who worked with some of the top directors and talent during his long career, died last night at age of 58 after a short illness, according to his management.

Vibert grew up in South Wales before gaining a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and lived most of his life in London. In recent years, he had relocated to Florida.

His many films include The Snowman with Michael Fassbender, Saving Mr Banks with Tom Hanks and Emma Thompson, Dracula Untold with Luke Evans, Shadow of the Vampire with John Malkovich and Willem Dafoe, The Cat’s Meow, directed by Peter Bogdanovich, Tomb Raider 2 with Angelina Jolie, Tristan and Isolde with James Franco, and the Oscar-winning The Pianist, directed by Roman Polanski.

Notable TV credits include Rome for HBO, ITV’s Poirot, two series of The Borgias for Showtime, the Emmy award winning Hatfields and McCoys with Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton. Lord Wellington in the BBC’s Johnathan Strange and Mr Norrell, Penny Dreadful, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, NCIS LA, and Phillip K Dick’s Electric Dreams and Carnival Row on Amazon Prime.

Survivors include wife Jess Grand Vibert. There will be private service for family only in the coming days, and a Celebration of Life is being planned to take place in London in 2023.