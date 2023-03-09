Actor In ‘Baretta’ And ‘In Cold Blood’ Was 89, Beat Real-Life Murder Rap – The Hamden Journal

Controversial actor Robert Blake (born Michael James Gubitosi) died today in Los Angeles from heart disease, according to his niece, Noreen Austin. He was 89 years old.

Blake’s long career spanned everything from a childhood stint in “Our Gang” through films and television.

Over the course of 60+ years of working in Hollywood, Blake starred in classic films such as “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (1948) alongside Humphrey Bogart, “In Cold Blood” (1967) with John Forsythe, as well as a range of studio Westerns using the stage name of “Bobby Blake” during the 1940s. His final feature film role was in “Lost Highway” (1997) directed by David Lynch.

In television, Blake was best known for his role as streetwise New York City undercover detective Tony Baretta in “Baretta” that aired for four seasons on ABC from 1975 – 1978. His portrayal in the crime drama show garnered him an Emmy Award For Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1977.

“Baretta” was created by prolific TV writer/creator Stephen J. Cannell. On television, fans also watched Blake on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” where he was a recurring guest who appeared in funny skits with longtime friend Johnny Carson and other featured celebrities.