Activision Stock Still Looks Like a Buy. Here’s Why.

by

Back in July, Barron’s made the case for buying

Activision Blizzard


stock in anticipation of

Microsoft


closing its $69 billion acquisition of the company. With

Activision


shares trading at a significant discount to the deal price, the stock looked closest to a sure thing in an increasingly uncertain market.

Four months later, the risks of the deal falling apart over antitrust concerns haven’t changed. What has changed is the outlook for Activision’s business. The firm behind Call of Duty and Candy Crush is suddenly doing quite well on its own.