Activision Stock Still Looks Like a Buy. Here’s Why.

Back in July, Barron’s made the case for buying



Activision Blizzard



stock in anticipation of



Microsoft



closing its $69 billion acquisition of the company. With



Activision



shares trading at a significant discount to the deal price, the stock looked closest to a sure thing in an increasingly uncertain market.

Four months later, the risks of the deal falling apart over antitrust concerns haven’t changed. What has changed is the outlook for Activision’s business. The firm behind Call of Duty and Candy Crush is suddenly doing quite well on its own.