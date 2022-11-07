Activision Stock Higher As Call of Duty Powers Q3 Earnings Beat

Activision Blizzard  (ATVI)  posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Monday and said its planned $69 billion takeover by Microsoft  (MSFT)  is expected to be completed by the middle of next year. 

Activision said GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 55 cents per share, down 33% from the same period last year but topping Street consensus forecast of 50 cents per share. Group adjusted revenues, which exclude deferrals, fell 7.7% to $1.735 billion, but were just ahead of analysts’ estimates of a $1.694 billion tally. In game net bookings rose 13.33% to $1.36 billion, Activision said. 