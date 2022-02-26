Activision Blizzard Shareholder Lawsuit Alleges SEC Violations – The Hamden Journal

Video game publisher Activision Blizzard and its board of directors are facing a shareholder lawsuit that claims they are merely enrching themselves by selling the company to Microsoft.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in California by shareholder Kyle Watson. alleging Securities Exchange Act violations in its proposed sale plan. Microsoft said in January that it will buy Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, or a total cost of $68.7 billion.

Watson calls the sale “unfair for a number of reasons,” but notes that the board is simply seeking to “procure for themselves and senior management […] significant and immediate benefits.”

The lawsuit claims the deal “is not in the best interest” of Activision Blizzard, Watson, nor company stockholders, and “will produce lucrative benefits for the [Activision Blizzard’s] officers and directors.” It called the SEC filing on Feb. 18 setting terms of the deal “materially misleading and incomplete.”