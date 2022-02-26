The Hamden Journal

Activision Blizzard Is Being Sued by Shareholders Over Microsoft Sale. Here’s Why it Matters.

Activision Blizzard Is Being Sued by Shareholders Over Microsoft Sale. Here’s Why it Matters.

Once one of the game industry’s most beloved publishers, Activision Blizzard  (ATVI) – Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report has fallen from grace in a major way over the last year–and it just keeps on tumbling.

Its latest bit of bad press comes from two new lawsuits. The first was filed in California on Thursday by shareholder Kyle Watson in reaction to its upcoming sale to Microsoft  (MSFT) – Get Microsoft Corporation Report and a second was filed (uploaded by Polygon) by shareholder Shiva Stein on Feb. 25.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.