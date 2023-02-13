Active Shooter At Michigan State University, Injuries Reported – The Hamden Journal

Michigan State University Police said this evening that there have been shots reported fired in multiple locations on campus and that a gunman is at large on foot. The Associated Press, The New York Times and the Washington Post are reporting injuries related to the event. Students have been ordered to shelter in place.

An initial statement from campus police said shots had been fired near Berkey Hall on he East Lansing Campus. A subsequent post to Twitter by university police indicated, “Another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries.”

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

There is another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries. Media staging area is currently being determined. pic.twitter.com/ANAoJ6bsry — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023