Active Shooter Alert bill passes House in bipartisan vote

The House of Representatives approved legislation on Wednesday in a 260-169 vote that would create an Amber-alert-type system for active-shooter situations.

The bipartisan measure passed with 43 Republicans in favor. Only one Democrat – Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind – voted against the legislation. Two Democrats did not vote.

The Active Shooter Alert Act – cosponsored by Reps. David Cicilline (D-RI) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.) – would allow for State, tribal and local governments to create and deploy mass alert systems to individuals in the immediate vicinity of an active shooter.

Realistically, this would look similar to AMBER Alert or Blue Alert notifications sent to smart-phone users to notify individuals in a specific region of law enforcement activity or of a missing child.

“This bill is about keeping our communities safe and supporting law enforcement,” Upton said. “By alerting the public to an ongoing active shooter threat, we can help folks avoid the area and better enable police and first responders to focus on ending the situation and saving lives. I have heard from our law enforcement and police chiefs that active shooter alerts can be a vital tool to provide accurate, real-time information to our communities, and one they believe will help in these dangerous situations.”

The Republican has highlighted that the legislation is not about Second Amendment rights but is about “public awareness.”

The Active Shooter Alert Act is cosponsored by Reps. David Cicilline (pictured, center) and Fred Upton. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Active Shooter Alert Act would allow for State, tribal and local governments to create and deploy mass alert systems to individuals in the immediate vicinity of an active shooter. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Following the bill’s passage, the two lawmakers pointed out how the emergency notification system could and should be used in situations such as the Fourth of July parade mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill. after a suspected shooter was at large for eight hours. Cicilline and Upton also pointed to the April mass shooting in a Brooklyn subway station, noting the suspect was missing for 29 hours.

“During active shooter events, law enforcement officers are having to take to social media to communicate with the surrounding community so that no one accidentally walks into the line of fire – this is terribly inefficient and dangerous,” Cicilline said in a statement.

“Law enforcement needs and deserves better tools than Twitter to communicate with the community and the Active Shooter Alert Act answers that call. This will help ensure that every single Rhode Islander will be better able to keep themselves and their families safe from gun violence.”

The bipartisan measure passed with 43 Republicans in favor. Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

The bill is heavily sponsored among law enforcement agencies. Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where it faces a near impossible battle to pass, as it will need to garner 60 votes in favor in the evenly split 50-50 chamber to move forward.

The bill is heavily sponsored among law enforcement agencies, including by the Metropolitan Police Department, National Sheriff’s Associated, National Associated of Police Organization, National Police Foundation and the Fraternal Order of Police.