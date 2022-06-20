Active-duty soldier Emmett Moore shot and killed at house party in Washington

An active-duty soldier was shot and killed during a house party in Washington state Saturday.

US Army Sgt. Emmett Moore, 22, was shot dead by another partygoer at the gathering inside a home in Parkland, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were called to the home just after 6 p.m. and found Moore inside the home on 112th Street South with a gunshot wound. Officers attempted first aid, but were unable to save him.

Moore, originally from East Point, Georgia, was stationed at Joint Base Lewis McCord in Washington. The base confirmed his death in a statement, according to KIRO 7 News.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Sgt. Moore,” Lt. Col. John Tisserand, the 1-14 CAV battalion commander, said. “This is an extremely difficult time for the Warhorse family. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen soldier.”

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. The suspect fled the party and no arrests were made, police said.

Neighbors near the home said they heard what they thought were fireworks — until police showed up.

“We were having a barbecue, then we heard like three or four [shots], which we thought were fireworks,” Sandra Kinney told KIRO 7 News. “Then, all the cops came.”