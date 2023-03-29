Action-Horror ‘The Curse Of Wolf Mountain’ Gets U.S. Deal – The Hamden Journal

Action-horror The Curse Of Wolf Mountain, featuring genre icons Danny Trejo and Tobin Bell in the cast, has been acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment for a U.S. digital and DVD release in May.

Keli Price (Just Swipe) both wrote and stars in the horror while David Lipper, who also features in the cast, directs.

Price plays a man who starts to have vivid dreams about his parents’ death and decides to return to the remote mountain spot where they were killed, with his brother and his brother’s family.

Further cast members include Eddie McClintock (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and Fernanda Romero, alongside Trejo and Bell.

Working under the banner of Latigo Films, Lipper also recently took writing and producing credits on the action thriller Hunt Club, starring Mickey Rourke and Mena Suvari, which Uncork’d Entertainment also acquired.

“It’s great to be back in business again with producer, actor and filmmaker David Lipper following the successful release of Hunt Club. While very different from the latter, The Curse Of Wolf Mountain is no less as thrilling and star-studded,” said Uncork’d Entertainment President Keith Leopard,

Lipper negotiated the deal on behalf of the film team with Leopard.